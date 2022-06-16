Children’s rainbow-patterned toys being seized in Saudi Arabia for ‘promoting homosexuality.’

Children’s rainbow-patterned toys and clothing have been seized by Saudi officials, who claim they promote homosexuality.

Officials in a shop with some of the products with the Claire’s Accessories label inform a reporter that the products constitute a risk to young people, according to a report on state TV station Al Ekhbariya.

Hairpins, poppets, stylized animal face design bags, unicorn headbands, multi-colored nail polish sets, and other rainbow-hued gifts have been ‘confiscated,’ according to the writer.

A rising pile of rainbow-colored things appears to have been removed from the shelves below the reporter and the officials in the shop – which he claims is in one of Riyadh’s markets.

The articles were taken by the Ministry of Commerce because they are related to homosexuality, and what is ‘extraordinary’ is that they are for children, according to the journalist.

After that, a green-clad official informs him that the colours promote homosexuality and that the things ‘target’ the younger generation.

A tweet from the Ministry of Commerce with similar images shows an official telling people that his team had observed ‘a lot of infractions of public morals’ while on a tour of the retail centre, while holding up a Crayola pack to the camera.