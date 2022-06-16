Commodity Market: Gold price edges higher

Mumbai: Price of gold edged higher on Thursday. The weakening of the US dollar supported the demand of the precious metal. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures are trading higher by 0.40% or Rs 202 at Rs 50,640 per 10 gram. Silver futures gained by 0.70%t or Rs 424 at Rs 61,121 per kg.

In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 380,40, higher by Rs 320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4755, higher by 40. Gold prices fell by Rs 960 in two days.

In the international market, price of spot gold fell by 0.1% to $1,831.63 per ounce. US gold futures rose by 0.8% to $1,833.40. Among other precious metals, silver gained by 0.1% to $21.67 per ounce, platinum gained by 0.2% to $940.98 and palladium rose by 0.5% to $1,870.79.