Elephant poaching; Centre asks Odisha govt to investigate, submit report

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF) directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) of Odisha to investigate and file a thorough report after Dharmendra Pradhan’s tweet regarding an elephant being shot dead by poachers in the Athgarh forest division.

While forest officials investigated the issue of the recovery of skeletons of two elephants in the Badamba range, the skeletal remains of another elephant were exhumed from the Athagarh forest division in Cuttack district. The skeletal bones of a male elephant were found in the Chandragiri reserve forest, which is part of the Badamba range of the Athagarh forest division.

On the same day, a sub-adult tusker died of pallet wounds in the same Athgarh forest division. A team from the Odisha crime branch’s special task force exhumed the skeletons of two jumbos from a location near the foothills of the Chandragiri hills in the Gopinathpur area of the same forest range earlier this month.