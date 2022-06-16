Gulf country suspends export and re-export of wheat and wheat flour from India

Dubai: The Ministry of Economy in the UAE has imposed temporary suspension on the export and re-export of wheat and wheat flour from India. The suspension is applicable to all wheat varieties, namely hard, ordinary, and soft wheat, and wheat flour. As per the new order, Indian wheat will not be allowed to be used for any other purposes other than UAE’s domestic consumption.

Companies in the UAE wishing to export or re-export Indian wheat brought into the UAE before May 13, must first make an application to the economy ministry. The application must include all documents and files like its origin, date of transaction and any other documents that the Ministry may require in this regard.

India is the second largest wheat exporter in the world. Earlier on May 14, India banned wheat export from the country.

The UAE and India signed a broad trade and investment pact in February that seeks to cut all tariffs on each other`s goods and aims to increase their annual trade to $100 billion within five years. The pact, known as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Trade Agreement (CEPA), took effect on May 1.