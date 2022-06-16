Ketaki Chitale says, ‘Police allowed NCP goons to attack me, outrage my modesty’

Ketaki Chitale, a Marathi actress, has filed a petition with the Bombay High Court, asking for her arrest and detention by the Kalwa police on May 14 to be declared illegal and in breach of the law.

Chitale’s petition, submitted through lawyer Yogesh Deshpande, stated that not only was the arrest illegal, but also that the magistrate court’s order for police remand was in violation of a Supreme Court order. The police should have given her a notice under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code and allowed her to appear in front of a police officer, according to the plea.

Instead, she was arrested the day the FIR was filed by complainant Swapnil Netke, according to the plea. Chitale stated that she got a call from the Kalamboli police station, asking her to come in. ‘Being a law-abiding citizen, she complied. The officials of the Kalwa Police Station were present there and they took her into custody,’ Yogesh Deshpande said.

Chitale claimed she didn’t understand the finer points of the law, so when she was asked to sign certain papers at the Kalamboli police station on the pretext that it was just a formality, she did so.

While Kalwa police never gave her a notice to appear at the police station, Chitale claimed that, ‘The sequence of events clearly demonstrated that an officer competent to effect an arrest reached Kalamboli in a tearing hurry without any reasonable cause with a predetermination to arrest me.’