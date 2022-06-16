Locals rush into Maharashtra ATM after hearing news that it dispensing 5 times more cash.

When a man tried to withdraw 500 rupees from an ATM in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, he was pleasantly surprised to receive five 500 rupees currency notes from the cash dispenser. He repeated the process and received 2,500 this time while attempting to withdraw 500. This occurred on Wednesday at a private bank’s Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Khaparkheda town, around 30 km away from Nagpur city.

The word spread rapidly, and a large crowd gathered outside the ATM to withdraw cash. This carried on for a while until one of the bank customers called the cops, who rushed to the ATM and shut it off. According to a police official from Khaparkheda police station, they then informed the bank.

Due to a technical glitch, the ATM was dispensing extra cash, he said. The 500-denomination cash notes were erroneously kept in the ATM tray meant to issue 100-denomination currency notes, according to the official. So far, no case has been filed in this regard, he added.