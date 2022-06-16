Woman passenger held with smuggled gold worth over Rs 86 lakhs

Hyderabad: Gold weighing over 1 kg and worth around Rs 86 lakh was seized from a woman passenger who arrived at the Hyderabad International airport on Thursday, Customs officials informed.

The passenger came from Kuwait, they said adding Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad Customs detected and seized the gold which was concealed in paste form inside rectum, groin area and socks of the shoe, wrapped in a black plastic covering. The officials added that further investigation into the matter is underway.