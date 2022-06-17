After 51 years, library receives book back with note says, ’sorry it’s a bit late’

Everyone who has rented a book from a library knows how important it is to return it by the due date to avoid paying extra charges. However, someone did return a book to the library after many years. Surprised? In Vancouver, something similar happened. The local public library posted a photograph on Instagram, stating that a book was recently returned in perfect condition after 51 years, along with a heartwarming note.

‘From your library, very sorry it’s a bit late. ’51 Years’ but in very nice condition. Thank you,’ the note read. According to the image shared by Vancouver Public Library of South Hill, Harry Edward Neil wrote the book named ‘The Telescope.’ The book’s last due date is April 20, 1971, as stamped on a card inside.

‘Such a sweet note in this book returned to our South Hill Branch *slightly* overdue (51 years!).’ the library captioned a photo of the book on June 7. It further said that there will be no late fines. ‘Eliminating fines = greater access to all. Link in our bio for more details,’ the post further said. The stamp atop a receipt in the photo indicates that a 5 cent overdue fine was in effect at the time.

On Instagram, the post has received 551 likes. The incident has surprised users, who have made amusing comments.