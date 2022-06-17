Gulf country defines maximum working hours for workers

Doha: The Ministry of Labour in Qatar has defined maximum working hours for domestic workers in the country. The maximum working hours is set as 8 hours. The ministry said that an additional 2 hours will be given as of paid overtime. This guideline is also defined in Article 12 of ‘Labour Law & Domestic Workers Law’.
Also Read; Hyundai launches updated 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift in India: Know the features and price
The ministry further announced that domestic workers are entitled to a day of paid rest per week and they are also allowed to leave the house.
The Maximum working hours per day for A domestic worker is 8 hours added 2 hours paid overtime #molqtr @ILOQatar pic.twitter.com/XI5lz71ZYN
— ????? ????? (@MOLQTR) June 15, 2022
Post Your Comments