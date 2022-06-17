National Herald case; Odisha Congress stages dharna over Rahul’s questioning by ED

On Thursday, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, led by PCC Chief Sarat Pattnayak and other senior officials, protested in front of Raj Bhawan against the ED’s repeated questioning of Rahul Gandhi and claimed police excess at the party’s national headquarters.

PCC Chief Sarat Pattnayak said in a talk with India Today that the way Delhi police forcibly entered the Indian National Congress headquarters at 24 Akbar Road and failed to let party office bearers and workers in ‘had never been seen in independent India.’

‘The Delhi police imposed section 144 in front of the Congress headquarters and did not allow office bearers from entering the premises and those who protested were charged with batons. Under whose instructions such acts are being done?’ asked Patnaik.

Paitnaik said that if Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not end, the Congress Party will organize a statewide agitation to protest the ED’s marathon questioning of Rahul Gandhi over the money laundering charges in the National Herald case.