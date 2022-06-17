Norton launches updated V4SV superbike: Know the price and features

London: Norton Motorcycles, now owned by India’s TVS Motor Company has launched its updated superbike named Norton V4SV in the UK. The British-built superbike is priced at 44,000 Pounds (around Rs 41.52 lakh). The bike is available in two colours – Carbon and Manx Silver.

The Norton V4SV is powered 1,200 cc liquid-cooled, 72-degree, V4 engine. The engine is capable of producing 185 bhp at 12,500 rpm and 125 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The bike’s frame is made out of aerospace graded aluminum. The bike features full quick shift and auto blipper system, adjustable front and rear suspension, Brembo disc brakes, a sophisticated lean-angle sensitive traction-control, LED lighting, a keyless ignition system, 6-inch TFT display with a rear view camera functionality and a carbon fibre 15-litre fuel tank. It comes with 3 engine modes – Wet, Road and Sport.