Rahul Gandhi visits ailing Mother Sonia Gandhi at Ganga Ram hospital

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday night reached Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, where his mother and party interim president Sonia Gandhi is admitted due to COVID-related issues since June 12. He will stay at the hospital to look after his ailing mother.

He is likely to stay through the night with his mother at the hospital, the sources said. Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had on June 13 visited their mother at the hospital. She had been staying with her mother as Rahul Gandhi was being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), sources said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaches Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital due to COVID-related issues on June 12. pic.twitter.com/MBTSHokXEV — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after she contracted a Covid-19 infection on June 2. The sources had earlier informed that the throat infection team and Ear-Nose-Throat (ENT) specialists were examining her. Earlier, the party president’s daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was staying with her at the hospital as her attendant to look after her as Rahul was facing the interrogation from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the last three days in connection with the National Herald case.

The Wayanad MP was questioned by the ED for three consecutive days, sparking protests by Congress leaders across the country. Gandhi appeared before the ED for the third consecutive day on Wednesday for questioning, when he left the ED office at 9 PM. The ED had asked Mr Gandhi to appear again on Friday (June 17), but he requested the officials to exempt him from appearing tomorrow and urged for a new date on Monday. The party, however, alleged that there was nothing in the case and it is a political vendetta.