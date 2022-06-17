Suriya to do a cameo in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Soorarai Pottru’ remake

The official Hindi version of the Suriya starring film ‘Soorarai Pottru’ has begun filming with Akshay Kumar. Suriya will reportedly make a cameo appearance in the Hindi version. And now the actor had also confirmed the same in his most recent tweet.

Sharing what it was like to see Akshay Kumar assume the character of Maara, Suriya wrote, ‘@akshaykumar sir to see you as #VIR was nostalgic! @Sudha_Kongara can see our story beautifully coming alive again #Maara! Enjoyed every minute with team #SooraraiPottru Hindi in a brief cameo! @vikramix’.

The film will also be Suriya’s debut in Bollywood as a producer, working with his company 2D Entertainments. Soorarai Pottru director, Sudha Kongara will be helming the Hindi adaptation as well.

Soorarai Pottru was released on November 12, 2020, and both the public and reviewers gave it high marks. The film centres on Maara, a young man from a far-off town who aspires to one day start his own low-cost airline service. Before his ambition can become a reality, he must clear a number of hurdles.

The film, which Suriya and Guneet Monga co-financed under the auspices of their respective production companies, 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment, also featured Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu, Urvashi, and Karunas in significant parts.