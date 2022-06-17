Vivo launches Vivo X80 Pro: Details inside

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Vivo launched its Vivo X80 Pro in the European markets It is launched in 9 European countries- Romania, Slovenia, Poland, Germany, Austria, Spain, Italy ,Czech Republic and Bulgaria. The smartphone will only be available in the Cosmic Black colour in the European market. it was launched in india in May.

The smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution. It runs on Android 12-based OriginOS and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It houses quad rear camera setup and a 4,700mAh battery pack. At the front it gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera.