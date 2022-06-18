Celebrating 50 years of diplomatic ties, India, Vietnam ministers launch joint logo in New Delhi

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Vietnamese counterpart launched the joint logo to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

‘On the sidelines of the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi, on 17 June 2022, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and the Foreign Minister of Vietnam H.E. Mr. Bui Thanh Son launched the joint logo for the celebration of 50 years of India-Vietnam Diplomatic Relations’, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Saturday.

The potential for growth in pharmaceuticals and agriculture are evident. Exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific and the need to build a rules based international order. Pleased to join celebrations of 50 years of diplomatic relationship. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 17, 2022

The image represents a long-standing friendship between India and Vietnam symbolically through a peacock and a crane, the birds of national importance in the two countries respectively, as per the ministry statement. It also includes the numeral 50 to denote the 50 years of diplomatic relations and the national flags of India and Vietnam at its Centre, it added. The logo has been selected jointly by India and Vietnam through a contest open to the nationals of both countries.

I’m honoured to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of ???? Diplomatic Relations with FM @DrSJaishankar in New Delhi. We are proud of ???? traditional friendship and fully confident that our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to blossom in the next 50 years and beyond! pic.twitter.com/7dx0PqcHHm — Bui Thanh Son (@FMBuiThanhSon) June 17, 2022

Meanwhile, India and Vietnam have a broad convergence of interest as the emerging economies and important countries with respect to creating alternative supply chains in Asia after global disillusionment with the China-centric supply chain during the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, the two countries are equally concerned about the aggressive and expansionist policies of China in the Indo-Pacific region. The two countries also share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership since 2016 and defence cooperation is a key pillar of this partnership.