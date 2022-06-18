Coimbatore unveils India’s first private train; Details here…

The Bharat Gaurav Scheme, India’s first private train, commenced service on Tuesday, June 14 at 6 p.m. from Coimbatore North Station in Tamil Nadu to Sainagar Shirdi in Maharashtra. On Thursday, June 16, this train arrived in Shirdi around 07.25 a.m. This train will return to Coimbatore on June 19th.
TWITTER ANNOUNCEMENT:
As part of the announcement of the train’s first journey, the Ministry of Railways tweeted these photos with the statement ‘promoting India’s diverse cultural heritage Southern Railway is the first zone to get its first Registered Service Provider under the ‘Bharat Gaurav’ Scheme, and the maiden service from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi commences operations’, it tweeted.
CHECK MORE DETAILS HERE:
- This private train is operated by South Star Rail. The train, according to an official release, will be maintained by housekeeping service providers who will clean the utility areas at regular intervals, and the caterers are capable of serving a usual vegetarian meal.
- This train will stop in Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Mantralayam, and Wadi, among other places. The train will halt in Mantralayam for five hours on its route to Shirdi to allow passengers to see the town’s famed temple.
- The charges, according to an official release, are equal to ordinary Indian Railways train ticket pricing and include a one-of-a-kind VIP Darshan at the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple.
- When traveling on this train, there are two separate fares. Tourists can purchase either a rail ticket or a bundle. Tickets for sleepers, third class AC, second class AC, and first-class AC cost Rs 2500, Rs 5000, Rs 7000, and Rs 10,000, respectively. The costs of the bundles are about Rs 4,999, Rs 7,999, Rs 9,999, and Rs 12,999.
- Package price entitles tourists to perks such as transportation from Coimbatore to Shirdi and returns, VIP darshan, bus arrangements, air-conditioned accommodation for three persons, tour guide help, and travel insurance.
- A train captain, a doctor, private security guards, and members of the Railway Police Force will be on board. Electricians, air conditioning mechanics, and fire and safety authorities are on board.
- On board the smoke-free coaches, high-bass speakers and a Radio Jockey play religious songs, spiritual stories, and live interviews.
Post Your Comments