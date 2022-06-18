Coimbatore unveils India’s first private train; Details here…

The Bharat Gaurav Scheme, India’s first private train, commenced service on Tuesday, June 14 at 6 p.m. from Coimbatore North Station in Tamil Nadu to Sainagar Shirdi in Maharashtra. On Thursday, June 16, this train arrived in Shirdi around 07.25 a.m. This train will return to Coimbatore on June 19th.

TWITTER ANNOUNCEMENT:

As part of the announcement of the train’s first journey, the Ministry of Railways tweeted these photos with the statement ‘promoting India’s diverse cultural heritage Southern Railway is the first zone to get its first Registered Service Provider under the ‘Bharat Gaurav’ Scheme, and the maiden service from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi commences operations’, it tweeted.

