High Court prohibits loudspeakers between 10 pm – 6 am in religious places, pubs & restaurants

The Karnataka High Court has asked the state government to restrict the use of loudspeakers/public address systems and other sound-producing equipment between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., citing late-night rowdy bars and early morning prayers by various religious groups.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi further requested that the government launch a specific campaign to deter the exploitation of such gadgets. The court also required a report on actions done within three weeks. However, in a city notorious for its excessive decibel levels, officials may struggle to enforce the prohibition. The central business district, Indira Nagar, and Koramangala are hotspots for loud and thumping music.

The administration stated during the hearing that no permanent licenses for the use of loudspeakers/public address systems are being given. However, permission was allowed to use such equipment between 10 p.m. and midnight for exceptional occasions such as religious and cultural gatherings and festivals.

‘We have been informed that loudspeakers are being utilized in a variety of religious settings, including mosques, temples (even government-controlled ones), gurudwaras, and churches, as well as bars and restaurants. From 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., the authorities involved should take necessary measures, and they shall not authorize loudspeakers and other instruments creating sound over the allowed decibel levels,’ the bench added.