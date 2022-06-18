Indonesia Open Super 1000 Badminton: HS Prannoy enter semi-finals

Jakarta: In badminton, India’s ace player HS Prannoy entered the semi-finals of men’s singles at the Indonesia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament. Prannoy defeated world number 13 Rasmus Gemke of Denmark by ‘21-14, 21-12’ in just 40 minutes.

Prannoy will next face China’s Zhao Jun Peng. It is the second semifinal appearance for world number 23 Prannoy at the Indonesia event. He had reached the last four in the 2017 edition during which he had stunned former Olympic gold medallist Chen Long and Malaysian great Lee Chong Wei on way to the semifinals.