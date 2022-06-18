Kerala High Court stays trial proceedings in Attappady Madhu murder case

Kochi: Kerala High Court stayed the trial proceedings in the case related to the lynching of tribal youth Madhu of Attappady in Kerala’s Palakkad district which happened in 2018. The court put a stay on this while considering a plea filed by his mother seeking to stay the trial till replacing special public prosecutor C Rajendran with another lawyer.

Earlier the Mannarkad SC/ST(POA) Special Court rejected the plea filed by Madhu’s mother seeking to replace special public prosecutor C Rajendran with another lawyer. While trial, two prosecution witnesses turned hostile in the first three days. Madhu’s family wants additional special prosecutor Rajesh M Menon to take up the case. Rajendran is the third public prosecutor handling the case after two senior lawyers opted out of the case.

While the first special public prosecutor appointed by the government refused to take up the case the second prosecutor VT Raghunath stepped aside citing his poor health. Madhu was allegedly beaten to death by a mob at Attappady on February 22, 2018. He was tied up and beaten by a mob, who caught him from a nearby forest, accusing him of serial thefts. The police have submitted a 3,000-page charge sheet before the court. There are 122 witnesses in the case.