Netizens slam Ranbir’s ‘Brahmastra’ for hurting religious sentiments, #BoycottBrahmastra trends

The whole cast of ‘Bhramastra was ecstatic with the positive reception the trailer received from viewers and internet users. Some viewers expressed amazement at the number of visual effects used in the movie, while others were merely interested in the Indian superhero narrative. However, despite all, the trailer encountered issues after a few vigilant netizens spotted a little bug.

Netizens began criticising Ranbir Kapoor and the trailer shortly after it was released as they noticed him entering the temple grounds while wearing a shoe, which is what caused the hashtag #BoycottBrahmastra to become viral.

Ranbir plays the main role in the Hindi mythology-based film, and his character is named after the Hindu god Shiva. In addition, the trailer also reveals a star-studded cast that includes Alia Bhatt as his love, Amitabh Bachchan as the mentor who will help Ranbir discover his superpowers, Mouni Roy as the villain, and Nagarjuna Akkineni as Anish, a character with the strength of 1,000 Nandis.

Twitterati called out the filmmakers for offending religious emotions after detecting the error and some even stated that this film is anti-Hinduism and is another instance of Bollywood films ‘mocking Hindu Gods and Religious practices’.

Why he Is entering Temple with shoes #BoycottBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/YJGyauTD1z — Shashikanth Reddy (@Shashi26214076) June 15, 2022

Jago From last several decades Bollywood has been mocking Hindu Gods and Religious practices ! It is time now for Indians to show them the door !#10th_Hindu_Adhiveshan_Goa platform to unite Hindus ?#Hindu_Lives_Matter#BoycottBrahmastra#We_Want_HinduRashtra #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/zZQBUAhhld — ???? ???????? (@Gopi_v7137) June 17, 2022