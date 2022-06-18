Sidhu Moose Wala’s ‘Fan boy’ arrested for threats to Punjabi singer, Lawrence Bishnoi

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police apprehended a 17-year-old youth who allegedly posted ‘revenge messages’ against popular Punjabi singer and music producer Mankirt Aulakh and to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi through social media on social media following the brutal killing of Sidhu Moosewala.

Police said after the murder of Moosewala in Punjab on May 29, several accounts have been active or created on social media and giving open threat to some VIP and common people. One of the social media accounts was ‘Gangwar__302’ from which threat was given to Mankirat Aulakh, a famous Punjabi singer, and a cross has been marked on his picture, police said.

During investigation, police conducted technical analysis and found one mobile phone used to post the threats was recovered from a juvenile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) KPS Malhotra said. On interrogation, the juvenile said he wanted to be famous on social media and wanted more people to like and follow his accounts, the DCP said. He created a YouTube channel. On this channel, he wanted to post videos to provide complete details of travel history, trips and visits to various popular countries like how to book flight tickets, hotels bookings, prices and famous places to be visited in that area, police said.

He is a big fan of Moosewala and after his murder, he got hurt, they said. He created an account on Instagram in the name of ‘@gangwar___302’ and posted various posts of revenge. He saw some people have started following his accounts and the number of fans started increasing day by day, police said. After this, he posted some threatening post on his account with photos of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Mankirt Aulakh and other Punjabi singers, police added.

Aulakh has been receiving death threats since last month from the Davinder Bambiha gang, a rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that reportedly plotted Moosewala’s killing. In a Facebook post, the Bambiha gang accused Aulakh of being involved in Moosewala’s shooting. It also alleged that Aulakh extorted money from other singers in the Punjabi music industry. On his part, Aulakh has refuted his involvement with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29 near his village in Punjab’s Mansa district while he was travelling in a car. Eight assailants fired over 30 shots at him. He was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’. The autopsy report revealed that his body bore 19 bullet marks.