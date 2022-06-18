These dancing trees are the main tourist attraction on an Indonesian Island

Have you ever seen a tree dance? Trees can be seen in different dance postures on a peaceful Indonesian island named Sumba. They are known as dancing trees because the evergreen trees standing in the sand and saltwater have developed in such a manner that each one of them appears to be striking a classical dance position.

Numerous elements make this serene and lovely island famous. It draws visitors with its natural beauty, but what really distinguishes this location are these unusual evergreen trees. These trees make the seaside even more attractive when the sun rises and sets. For tourists, this is their preferred location for photography.

The unusual design of these trees, which are located on the seashore, gives viewers the impression that they have stopped moving while dancing. These trees also differ slightly from normal trees in terms of form. In general, a tree’s branches are bigger and denser than its roots, however in the case of these particular trees, the roots are straight and big, and the branches are thin. The roots of these evergreen trees emerge as a result of the movement of the ocean waves, and they are really attractive.