Ahead of state assembly polls, PM Modi launches nutrition scheme for women in Gujarat

In Gujarat’s Vadodara, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Matrushakti Yojna,’ a nutrition scheme for pregnant and lactating mothers, ahead of the state assembly elections.

‘For development in 21st century, development of women is very important. From the armed forces to mines, my government has opened all doors for women to join the career of their liking,’ Prime Minister Modi stated during a rally in Vadodara.

‘Making the lives of women easier, reducing their troubles and giving them opportunities to move ahead – these are some of the top priorities of our government,’ the prime minister added.