Amid Agnipath stir Rahul Gandhi urges party workers to not celebrate his birthday

On the day before his 52nd birthday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged his party workers not to celebrate his birthday because of the ongoing protests around the country against the Centre’s Agnipath plan. Jairam Ramesh, the Congress’s general secretary for communications, posted a statement from Rahul Gandhi, in which the Wayanad MP urged party members not to celebrate his birthday.

‘I appeal to all Congress workers and my well-wishers across the country not to hold any kind of celebrations on the occasion of my birthday. The prevailing circumstances in the country are worrying. Crores of youth are anguished. We should share the pain of the youth and their families and stand with them,’ the statement said.

Rahul Gandhi, who is being investigated by the ED in connection with the National Herald case, has been speaking out against the government’s Agnipath scheme, which enrols young people in the military for a four-year period. Rahul Gandhi will be questioned by the ED again on Monday, after being granted a few days off due to Sonia Gandhi’s health.