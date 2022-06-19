Asaduddin Owaisi says, ‘Nupur Sharma Will Be Made Big Leader In 6-7 Months’

Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has requested that suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma be arrested for making an allegedly offensive statement about Prophet Muhammad, and that legal action be taken against her in accordance with Indian law. Mr. Owaisi also stated that Nupur Sharma will be presented as a powerful leader who could run for the post of Delhi Chief Minister.

‘Nupur Sharma should be arrested and action should be taken against her according to the law of India. We wanted action as per the Constitution. I know that Nupur Sharma will be made big leader in the coming six-seven months. It is also possible that Nupur Sharma will be made the Delhi CM candidate,’ said Owaisi. He further stated that the BJP is protecting Nupur Sharma and requested that the Telangana Chief Minister arrest her and bring her to the state.

‘BJP is safeguarding Nupur Sharma and we are requesting the PM and he doesn’t speak a word. AIMIM has lodged a complaint and an FIR has been registered. I also wanted to ask the CP and CM of this state to send police to Delhi and bring Mohatarama (Sister Nupur Sharma). You should bring her (Nupur Sharma),’ he said.