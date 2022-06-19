Ayan Mukerji clarifies ‘Brahmastra’ trailer scene says, Ranbir ‘is not entering a temple but pandal’

The teaser for Brahmastra was unveiled on June 15, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The movie trailer earned a tonne of praise and admiration. While many viewers praised the Ayan Mukerji-directed film and excitedly awaited its release, other viewers were offended over a scene in the trailer.

On Sunday, Ayan Mukerji clarified the scene in which Ranbir Kapoor is shown wearing shoes while entering the temple. He clarified the Brahmastra teaser sequence by pointing out that Ranbir was really visiting a Durga Puja pandal rather than a temple. In an Instagram post, Mukerji wrote a lengthy note in two sections. Ayan talked about the 4K teaser in the first segment and shared the clarification in the second section.

He wrote, ‘We had some people in our community, upset because of one shot in our Trailer – Ranbir’s character wearing shoes as he rings a Bell. As the Creator of this film (and a devotee), I wanted to humbly address what happened here. In our movie, Ranbir is not entering a temple, but a Durga Puja Pandal. My own family has been organising a similar kind of Durga Puja Celebration for… 75 years! One, which I have been a part of since my childhood’.

Along with Ayan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar also expressed their gratitude for the support the film garnered following the release of the Brahmastra teaser. The film is slated for a theatrical debut on September 9.