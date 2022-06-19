Bird-hit led to engine failure on Patna-Delhi flight, confirms DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has confirmed that a bird hit caused Engine 1 to fail on the Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight, which was forced to make an emergency landing at Patna’s Bihta Airforce Station after its left wing caught fire. All 185 passengers were safely evacuated.

The cockpit crew suspected a bird had hit Engine 1 during rotation. The plane continued to climb because the crew saw nothing out of the normal. The cabin crew informed the Pilot-in-Command when they noticed sparks coming from Engine 1, and he requested an emergency landing right away.

SpiceJet is arranging an alternate flight for the passengers, according to the director of Patna airport. A detailed investigation will be conducted as well.

‘On June 19, 2022, SpiceJet B737-800 aircraft was operating SG-723 (Patna-Delhi). On takeoff, during rotation, the cockpit crew suspected a bird hit Engine #1. As a precautionary measure and as per SOP, the Captain shut down the affected engine and decided to return to Patna. The aircraft landed safely in Patna and passengers were safely deboarded. Post-flight inspection showed the bird hit with 3 fan blades damaged,’ Spicejet’s spokesperson stated.