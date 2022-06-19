Boris Johnson says Britain must maintain its support for Kyiv despite ‘Ukraine fatigue’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that it’s critical for Britain to show it’s committed to Ukraine for the long haul, warning of the possibility of ‘Ukraine fatigue’ as the conflict grinds on.

On his return to the UK from a visit to Kyiv, Johnson told reporters, ‘The Russians are grinding forward inch by inch, and it is crucial for us to show what we know to be true, which is that Ukraine can and will triumph.’

Some Conservative Party members had chastised him for travelling instead of attending a meeting in northern England.

‘When Ukraine fatigue sets in, it’s critical to demonstrate that we’re in it for the long haul and that we’re providing them with the strategic resilience they require,’ Johnson said.