British rail union fails to avert strike over talks

After talks failed to avert plans for more than 50,000 workers to strike in a dispute over pay freezes and job losses, Britons will suffer major disruption across the railway network next week.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union said that the June 21, 23, and 25 walkouts, which it has described as the largest industrial action in the rail industry in more than 30 years, will go place.

The RMT claimed in a post on Twitter that ‘despite the best efforts of our negotiators, no feasible settlements to the disagreements have been created.’

‘As a result of hearing reports on the ongoing conversations, we are confirming that the strike action… will take place today.’

Train companies have stated that they will operate on drastically reduced schedules, with major disruption also predicted on days in between strikes. Passengers have been advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary.