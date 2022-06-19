Delhi man kills wife for she refuses to serve dinner; arrested

Following an argument, a 47-year-old man allegedly assaulted his wife and smothered her to death at their home in Sultanpur, Delhi. The couple was drunk, and when the wife refused to serve dinner, an argument erupted, prompting him to kill her.

The man slept with the body and realized she was no longer alive when he woke. The accused, Vinod Kumar Dubey (47), a Sultanpur resident, has finally been arrested. The accused tried to flee Delhi with over Rs 40,000 in cash after committing the crime, but was caught at a distant site in the national capital.