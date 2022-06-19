Former Sri Lankan cricketer Mahanama serves tea and buns to people in queues at petrol station

The economic crisis has resulted in a severe lack of necessities including food, medication, toilet paper, matches, and other fuels. Sri Lankans have been forced to wait in hours-long queues outside the petrol stations for months.

Roshan Mahanama, a former Sri Lankan cricketer, posted pictures of himself serving tea and buns to people in lengthy lines at a gas station between Ward Place and Wijerama Mawatha. Sharing the pictures, Mahanama wrote on Twitter, ‘We served tea and buns with the team from Community Meal Share this evening for the people at the petrol queues around Ward Place and Wijerama mawatha. The queues are getting longer by the day and there will be many health risks to people staying in queues’.

He further added, ‘Please, look after each other in the fuel queues. Bring adequate fluid and food and if you’re not well please, reach out to the closest person next to you and ask for support or call 1990. We need to look after each other during these difficult times’.

The queues are getting longer by the day and there will be many health risks to people staying in queues. pic.twitter.com/i0sdr2xptI — Roshan Mahanama (@Rosh_Maha) June 18, 2022

Sri Lanka is experiencing its biggest economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948. The island has been dealing with lengthy lineups for fuel refills as demand for the diesel supply for thermal power generation increases.

Along with food and medical supplies, India has sent Sri Lanka thousand tonnes of diesel and petrol to aid with the island nation’s severe fuel deficit. Sri Lanka also ordered government workers to work from home on Friday to lessen the congestion on public transportation. The country is running low on fuel and is fighting to manage a worsening economic catastrophe.