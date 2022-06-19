Justice Kemal Pasha lashes out at Police for delay in Vijay Babu’s arrest

Kochi: Justice Kemal Pasha slammed actor-producer Vijay Babu and Kerala police following the recent revelations of the survivor who levelled sexual abuse allegations against the actor. He further lashed out against the state Government for not releasing the Hema Commission report.

Kemal Pasha opined that Vijay Babu had committed a grievous crime by revealing the name of the complainant, and this reason was enough for the police to arrest him. ‘Police might have arrested him even before if they had put forward a sincere attempt. Offering different kinds of justice to different people is unfair. If the accused has offered Rs 1 crore to the survivor for withdrawing the complaint, it should be considered a serious offence,’ said Kemal Pasha.

Kemal Pasha noted that the claim of ‘consensual sex’ raised by Vijay Babu remains invalid in the case. He urged the survivor to move forward with the legal battle by assuming as she had survived a dog’s bite. He also questioned why do the government hesitate to release the Hema Commission report. Does the state government has to protect the interests of anyone by concealing the report, he asked.