Om Birla says, Winter session likely at new Parliament building

On Sunday, June 19, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stated that the winter session of the sabha will most likely be held at the new Parliament building.

‘Our endeavour is to start the winter session in the new building of Parliament and the new building will clearly show the picture of a self-reliant India,’ Birla said. ‘From a technical and security point of view, this new building is far ahead of the old Parliament building. But the old building of Parliament will also remain a part of it.’

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee had requested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi name the new Parliament building after former President APJ Abdul Kalam in order to send a ‘message’ about the country’s communal unity back in May. The new Parliament building, according to Union Minister of Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri, will be ready by October of this year.