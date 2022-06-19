Sikhs and Hindus get e-visas from India following Kabul gurudwara attack: Report

Following the planned attack on a Sikh Gurudwara in Kabul, the Indian government has given e-visas to more than 100 Sikhs and Hindus residing in Afghanistan on a priority basis, according to sources. The decision was made late Saturday night, following the Islamic State terrorist group’s attack on the Karte Parwan Gurdwara.

Two people were murdered and seven others were injured in the Bagh-e-Bala neighbourhood incident on Saturday. The attack might have been even worse if security authorities had not successfully stopped an explosive-laden car from reaching the shrine in the war-torn nation. When the gurdwara was stormed early in the morning, at least 30 individuals were inside.

A Sikh man at the gurdwara and a soldier from the Taliban’s Islamic Emirate Army were both killed in the gunfire. According to the Pajhwok news agency, the three assailants were eventually slain by Taliban soldiers. ISIS Khorasan claimed credit for the horrific strike. ‘ First, the gunmen tossed a hand grenade, which created a fire near the gurdwara’s gate,’ an Interior Ministry spokesperson told the Associated Press.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi denounced the ‘barbaric’ terrorist assault and said he was praying for the devotees’ safety and well-being. ‘ I was astounded by the heinous terrorist attack on Kabul’s Karte Parwan Gurudwara. I strongly condemn this cruel attack and wish for the devotees’ safety and well-being’, he tweeted. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also strongly denounced the ‘cowardly attack ‘on the gurdwara and stated that the administration was actively watching the situation in the aftermath of the tragedy.