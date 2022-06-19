SpiceJet flight to Delhi catches fire mid air; Emergency landing in Patna | Watch

Patna: A Delhi-bound Spicejet aircraft, carrying 185 passengers, made an emergency landing in Patna right after take-off as its left engine had caught fire following a bird hit, officials have said. All passengers were safely evacuated and there has been no report of any injury, officials said.

According to a report by NDTV, the pilots suspected there was a bird hit during the take-off. However, the aircraft continued to climb out since they did not observe any abnormality. The cabin crew then noticed sparks coming out from the left engine of the aircraft and alerted the pilots. Subsequently, the pilots shut down the engine as per the procedure and requested an emergency landing.

‘Cockpit crew of Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight after take-off during rotation suspected bird hit on engine no. 1. As a precautionary measure, the flight captain shut down the affected engine and returned to Patna. Post-flight inspection shows bird hit with three fan blades damaged’, a Spicejet spokesperson said.

#WATCH Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight safely lands at Patna airport after catching fire mid-air, all 185 passengers safe#Bihar pic.twitter.com/vpnoXXxv3m — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

SpiceJet aircraft made an emergency landing at Patna airport after its left wing caught fire #spicejet #airport #emergencylanding #india pic.twitter.com/6DCqNVdyK3 — VARUN BHASIN (@varun4bhasin) June 19, 2022

Videos shot by locals on the ground show sparks coming out from the left engine. Some passengers said they felt tremors inside the plane soon after the take-off and the lights started turning off. ‘We raised an alarm. The crew members then told us that an emergency landing was being made’, a passenger said.

The director of Patna airport said that SpiceJet has arranged an alternate flight for the passengers. ‘None of the passengers have been hurt. Their journey to Delhi is being arranged by an alternative aircraft. What caused the fire is a matter of investigation’, he said.