Covid 19; Kerala reports 2,786 fresh cases, 5 deaths, TN crosses 692 new infections

Kerala reported 2,786 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, June 19, a slight decrease from the over 3,000 cases it had reported in the past 5 days, while Tamil Nadu reported 692 infections, including seven foreign returnees. To present, there are 66,01,884 Covid-19 cases in Kerala and 34,60,874 in Tamil Nadu.

According to official data, the overall number of active cases in Kerala jumped to 22,278 on Sunday. There are 3,522 active Covid-19 infections in Tamil Nadu right now. The report said that, five people died in Kerala on Sunday, increasing the overall number of deaths to 69,889, with 2,072 people recovering from the infection today.

The death toll in Tamil Nadu has remained unchanged at 38,026 throughout the last 24 hours, according to the health department. In the previous 24 hours, 243 persons in Tamil Nadu have cured from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 34,19,326, according to a medical bulletin.

With 306 new Covid-19 infections, the state capital led the way, followed by Chengalpet with 122 new infections. The cases that remained were spread over 28 of the 38 districts. Chennai is the most active district, with 1,696 current infections and 7,55,198 coronavirus cases.

In the previous 24 hours, a total of 19,496 samples were tested in Tamil Nadu. According to the health bulletin, this takes the total number of tests conducted to 6,68,90,024.