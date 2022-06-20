Gulf country announces new entry rules for expats

Riyadh: Saudi Arabian authorities announced new entry rules for expats. As per the new guidelines, expatriates could enter and leave the country without having to be vaccinated against Covid-19. The new entry rules were announced as the country recently lifted all Covid-19 restrictions.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher marginally

Directorate General of Passports (Jawazat) in Saudi Arabia announced that expatriates must have valid visas and passports to travel out of the country. They must also meet the conditions of entry in the countries to which they are travelling. Expatriates can return to Saudi Arabia without having to be vaccinated against Covid-19. They must have valid visas and residency cards.