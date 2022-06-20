Realme launches Relame Q5x: Details inside

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Realme launched new smartphone named ‘Realme Q5x’. It is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,700) for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Ink Cloud Black and Star Blue colours and will go on sale in China from June 23.

The phone runs on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 400 nits. The Realme Q5x comes with a dual rear camera setup paired with an LED flash. It also has a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W standard charging.