‘The Signature’: See Anupam Kher first look poster from his 525th movie here..

New Delhi: Veteran actor Anupam Kher’s first look from his upcoming 525th movie ‘The Signature’ is out. The actor took to his official Twitter account on Monday, and shared that the shooting for the film is now over. He also dropped the first look poster of the movie.

‘FIRST LOOK POSTER: Happy to share that we have wrapped the shooting of our movie #TheSignature produced by #KCBokadia and directed by national award winning director #GajendraAhire. The film is co-produced by #AnupamKherStudio. #[email protected]_ @RanvirShorie’, the actor tweeted.

‘The Signature’ is directed by National Award winning director Gajendra Ahire and its Co-produced by Anupam Kher Studio. The actor had recently announced the title of his upcoming flix on social media account. He expressed his excitement for his career’s 525th film on his social media account. In his Instagram post along with pictures, the actor wrote, ‘It is “THE SIGNATURE” ! Yes!! The name of my 525th movie is finalised. Slightly modified but mainly based on your suggestions. We got more than 100,000 responses on various SM platforms! The movie is directed by brilliant @gajendraahire_goda cinematography by @krishnasoren and produced by legendary #KCBokadia ji. Thank you for helping us decide the title of our film Jai Ho! #TheSignature #Film #Title #People’.

Anupam Kher, a National School of Drama (NSD) alumnus, has starred in a number of Hindi films such as ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Lamhe’, ‘Khel’, ‘Darr’, ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’, ‘A Wednesday’, and ‘M S Dhoni: The Untold Story’ during the course of his nearly four-decade career. On the work front presently, Anupam concluded the shooting of ‘Uunchai’ with legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta.