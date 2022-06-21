Who’s Captain Monica who safely landed SpiceJet plane after bird hit?

The SpiceJet flight from Patna to Delhi was piloted by Captain Monica Khanna, who had to make an emergency landing on Sunday when a bird hit the aircraft and caused sparks in its engine.

Khanna was graduated from Emirates Aviation University and worked for Jet Airways before joining SpiceJet in 2018. Khanna and First Officer Balpreet Singh Bhatia had received acclaim for maintaining their composure and landing the 185-passenger aeroplane with just one engine.

The pilot in command, Captain Monica Khanna, handled the issue coolly and decisively. She turned off the damaged engine and skilfully landed the overweight aircraft in Patna after speaking with First Officer Bhatia.

The passengers and the staff members on board the aeroplane were saved thanks to her fast thinking and rapid action.

‘Captain Monica Khanna and first officer Balpreet Singh Bhatia conducted themselves well during the incident. They were calm throughout, and handled the aircraft well’, Gurcharan Arora, SpiceJet’s chief of flight operations said.

‘Only a single engine was functioning when the plane landed back. Engineers inspected the aircraft, and confirmed that a fan blade and engine were damaged as a bird hit. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will probe further’, Arora further added.