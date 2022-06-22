BRICS Summit-Prime Minister Modi applauds India’s progress; ‘We support innovation across sectors’

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, spoke at the 14th BRICS Business Forum virtual meeting, which is being hosted by China this year. It is worth noting that Prime Minister Modi attended the conference at the request of China’s President Xi Jinping. The 14th BRICS Summit will be held under the theme ‘Foster High-quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development.’

PM Modi emphasised the significance of BRICS in his speech, stating that the global forum’s involvement will be critical in assisting the globe as it focuses on post-Covid recovery. He went on to say that the BRICS, which is made up of five emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, was formed with the goal of becoming a driving force in the global economy.

PM Modi stated, ‘BRICS was created on the assumption that this group of rising economies might emerge as engines of global growth. Today, as the entire globe focuses on post-Covid recovery, the role of the BRICS countries will be critical once again’.

In terms of India, Prime Minister Modi declared that the country is anticipating 7.5 percent growth this year. He went on to say that India’s 7.5 percent growth rate makes it the fastest growing economy in the world, and that the reason for the constant development is due to Indian entrepreneurs and their contributions to every industry.

PM Narendra Modi also estimated that India’s digital business will be worth $1 trillion by 2025. In addition to outlining his intentions for the country, Prime Minister Modi emphasised ‘Ease of Living’ and his pet project PM Gati Shakti. He also remarked that India’s progress is being driven by technology, inventions and entrepreneurs.

‘India’s prosperity is built on technology-led growth, innovation, and startups. The government focuses on ‘Ease of Living,’ infrastructure development through PM Gati Shakti, digital transformation, and digital economy. This year, we anticipate 7.5 percent increase. As a result, we have the fastest-growing major economy. Every industry of developing New India is undergoing transformative change. India encourages innovation in many fields, including drones, green energy, and space exploration. By 2025, the value of India’s digital sector would exceed $1 trillion ‘,PM Modi stated.

Before the BRICS Presidents’ meeting on June 23, senior security officials from the BRICS nations met for a thorough discussion and reached an agreement on issues such as strengthening multilateralism and global governance. They also discussed how to cope with new security issues and threats. On Wednesday, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval attended the 12th meeting of the BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security. Throughout the summit, Doval clearly called for more anti-terrorism cooperation.