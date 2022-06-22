Emirates Airlines to launch extra flights

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines announced that it will operate extra special flights to Jeddah and Madinah. The special flights will be operated during the Haj season to carry pilgrims.

Emirates will operate 31 additional flights to Jeddah and two daily flights to Madinah from 23 June to 20 July. These services will run in parallel with Emirates’ regularly scheduled services.

This year, Emirates has seen strong demand for Haj travel from Indonesia, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Turkey, Egypt, Ethiopia, Malaysia, the UK, US, UAE and Algeria.

The special services are available to travellers holding a valid Haj visa. Pilgrims must also be under the age of 65, hold a valid vaccination certificate with a vaccine authorized by the Saudi Ministry of Health and must also carry a negative PCR test done within 72 hours of departure.