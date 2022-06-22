DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Maharashtra Governor Koshyari tests Covid positive

Jun 22, 2022, 12:44 pm IST

 

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was on Wednesday admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai after testing positive for Coronavirus infection.

‘I have been tested positive for COVID -19. There are only mild symptoms. However I have been admitted to a Hospital as a precautionary measure’, Koshyari tweeted.

The 80-year-old Koshyari, always seen wearing face masks at public events and adhering strictly to Covid protocols, has been admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hospital, an official said.

Tags
shortlink
Jun 22, 2022, 12:44 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button