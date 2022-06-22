Maharashtra Governor Koshyari tests Covid positive

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was on Wednesday admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai after testing positive for Coronavirus infection.

‘I have been tested positive for COVID -19. There are only mild symptoms. However I have been admitted to a Hospital as a precautionary measure’, Koshyari tweeted.

The 80-year-old Koshyari, always seen wearing face masks at public events and adhering strictly to Covid protocols, has been admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hospital, an official said.