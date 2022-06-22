Prithviraj buys another expensive brand model of Lamborghini | See pics

South Indian superstar and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran who owns a Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 has purchased an SUV model of the same brand, though it is not brand new. There are also reports that the actor purchased the 2019 Urus model after exchanging the Lamborghini Hurracan, which he bought in 2020. The vehicle had covered 2,000 kilometres so far at the time of exchange.

The images of the actor taking delivery of his SUV were shared by Royal Drive, a Kochi based dealership of pre-owned luxury cars. As seen in the images, Prithviraj’s Urus is finished in an all-black colour with red accents on the front splitter. The Huracan that Prithviraj traded was the LP 580-2 variant with 580 PS of max power delivered to the rear wheels. The black-coloured Huracan had a fancy number plate ‘KL 07 CN 1’ which costed the actor a whopping Rs 7 lakh. Prithviraj also owns Land Rover Defender 110, Range Rover Vogue, Porsche Cayenne, among other exotic vehicles.

The Urus is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine that has been twin-turbocharged and produces a max power output of 650 PS and a peak torque output of 850 Nm. The engine is mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission and the power is transferred to all the four wheels. The SUV has an aggressive styling of a sports car, performance of Lamborghini and practicality of an SUV to tackle bad road conditions and speed breakers.

Recently RRR star Jr. NTR bought himself a Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition, which is priced higher than the standard Urus and comes pre-configured out of the factory. Some other celebrities who own a Lamborghini Urus are Rohit Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Mukesh Ambani, Puneeth Rajkumar and Darshan.