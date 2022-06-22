‘Ready to resign, but come forth to talk’: Uddhav Thackeray urges rebels

On Wednesday (June 22), Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray informed dissident Shiv Sena MLAs that he was willing to quit but begged them to come forward to discuss it. Maharashtra is India’s most prosperous state. The main state’s politics are in disarray as a result of a mutiny inside the ruling coalition led by Eknath Shinde, a key leader within Thackeray’s own party and government. Thackeray even stated that he was willing to stand down as Shiv Sena head. He even assured MLAs that they may openly notify him if they wanted him to retire and that he would keep their identities confidential.

Shinde and other dissident MLAs are presently locked up in Guwahati, more than 2000 kilometres from Shiv Sena’s political headquarters in Mumbai. Thackeray stated during his Live Internet speech, which was aired from both official government and party accounts, that he was not seeking any position. During his address, he mentioned Eknath Shinde by name just once. ‘If you don’t want me to be chief minister, I’ll stand down,’ he responded, ‘but why aren’t you, and why didn’t you tell me in person before this?’

Thackeray frequently requested dissident MLAs to meet with him in person or over the phone to resolve their issues. This evening, Thackeray will meet with Sharad Pawar. Sharad Pawar, the chairman of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was essential in forging the three-way coalition between Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, and is reported to have staked his considerable political power in the past to guarantee that the Maharashtra government does not topple. However, the current issue is largely viewed as a major political impediment to the coalition’s success.