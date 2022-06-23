118 terrorists including 32 foreign terrorists killed in Kashmir this year

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police revealed that at least 118 terrorists were gunned down in the valley this year. The dead include 32 foreign terrorists.

‘So far, 118 terrorists including 32 foreign terrorists killed in Kashmir in the current year. Last year in 2021 total of 55 terrorists including 2 foreign terrorists were killed in the same period. Out of 118, 77 terrorists are from Pak sponsored LeT and 26 from JeM outfit’, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, the security forces killed 1 unidentified terrorist in an encounter in the Tulibal area of Sopore town in Baramulla district.