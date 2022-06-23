12 including 4 kids killed in Assam floods, over 54 lakh affected

Assam’s flood situation remained dire on Wednesday, with 12 more deaths in the previous day, including four children. The number of fatalities from this year’s flood and landslides has now reached 100. Four deaths were reported from the Hojai district, although there were also two deaths in Kamrup and three each in Barpeta and Nalbari. In 4,941 villages scattered across 32 districts, more than 54.7 lakh people have been affected.

The district administrations in the affected areas have set up a total of 845 relief camps and 1025 relief distribution centres where more than 2.71 lakh people are finding shelter. As the flood situation worsened in Chirang district on Wednesday, fire and emergency services personnel swung into action.