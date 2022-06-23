Biden administration seeks advice from Tesla on renewable fuel policy reform.

US Vice President Joe Biden rarely mentions Tesla in public. According to emails reviewed by Reuters, his administration has privately leaned on the company to help craft a new policy to allow electric vehicles (EVs) to benefit from the nation’s lucrative renewable fuel subsidies.

According to the emails, the Biden administration contacted Tesla on its first day in office, kicking off a series of meetings between federal officials and companies associated with the EV industry in the months that followed.

The administration’s early and extensive outreach reflects Biden’s priority in the fight against climate change: expanding the scope of the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) to make it a tool for electrifying the nation’s automobile fleet.

The RFS, which began in 2005, is a federal programme that requires a certain percentage of renewable fuels in transportation fuel sold in the United States. Until now, it has primarily served as a subsidy for corn-based ethanol.

