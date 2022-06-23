Dubai Duty Free: Keralite wins $1 million

Dubai: Fortune has once again blessed a Malayali in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw. John Varghese, a 62-year-old Keralite based in Muscat, Oman won $ 1 million in the draw held at Concourse D of Dubai International Airport. John Varghese won the fortune for his ticket number 0982. He purchased it online on May 29.

Varghese who works as a general manager for an FMCG company in Muscat said that he will spend a portion of the prize money for charity work. ‘ A big chunk will be saved for my retirement, while a portion will go towards some charities, specifically those aimed at benefiting women and children’, said Varghese.

John Varghese is the 192nd Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for four luxury vehicles. Nawaf Saad, a 62 year old Saudi Arabian national based in Jeddah, won a BMW (Mineral White Metallic) car. Thimmaiah Nanjappa, a 40 year old Indian national based in Dubai, won a Mercedes Benz (Obsidian Black Metallic) car. Shaik Abid Hussain Ansari, a 36 year old Indian national based in Sharjah, won a BMW motorbike.Jameil Fonseca, a 40 year old Indian national based in Dubai, won a BMW R nineT (Night Black Matt/ Aluminum) motorbike.