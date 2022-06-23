Elevated metro train project in Chennai to be finished in 3 years.

The elevated metro rail transportation on Chennai’s IT Corridor will be finished in three years, according to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Wednesday. Three significant intersections, including Perungudi, Thoraipakkam, and Sholinganallur, are also located along this length.

This section, which connects the IT corridor with other busy commercial areas, is a part of Project II’s Corridor 3 on the 45.8-km Madhavaram-SIPCOT line. Perungudi, Thoraipakkam, and Sholinganallur are three significant intersections that the line passes through. The company will have three years to finish building the viaduct. At Okkiam Thoraippakkam, stabling lines and crossover facilities for connectivity will be offered.

Also, according to officials, CMRL will build portal structures at Okkiam Maduvu to accommodate the elevated express road planned by Tamil Nadu Road Development Company Ltd.